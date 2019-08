Far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro refuses to fight Amazon fires

Brazil’s conservative president Jair Bolsonaro has refused to fight the Amazon fires which have been burning for more than two weeks, saying his government lacks the resources to fight the environmental disaster.

The BBC reports that, when answering reporters’ questions on Thursday, Bolsonaro again suggested that non-governmental organizations had started the fires in the rainforest, but admitted he had no evidence for this claim.

Bolsonaro added that his government was investigating the fires.

Bolsonaro’s refusal to do anything to extinguish the fires in the Brazilian Amazon poses a serious risk to the entire planet, as the Amazon rainforest produces around 20% of the oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere and is often referred to as the Earth’s lungs.

Not only has the Brazilian president not been of any help to deal with the situation, but he has made matters worse with his political agenda. Conservationists have blamed his administration for encouraging the clearing of land by loggers and farmers, thereby speeding up the deforestation of the rainforest. Bolsonaro also fired earlier in the month the head of the agency that tracks the Amazon deforestation, after the scientist called out Bolsonaro on the issue.

The Brazilian president seemed okay with his government’s unwillingness to act on the problem. On Thursday, Bolsonaro said that he simply couldn’t get the ministry of the interior to send 40 men to fight a fire. “Forty men to fight a fire? There aren’t the resources. This chaos has arrived,” he said.

Bolsonaro is part of a larger trend of right-wing populism that has snatched nation’s governments all over the globe, but pose an existential threat to the future of life on this planet, as these conservative governments often refuse to enact climate change legislation, or worse, they actively undermine past policies put in place to protect the environment. Such has been the case in the United States with the Trump administration, which just last week announced it was rolling back legislation that protects endangered species, making them more vulnerable to extinction.