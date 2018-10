Far-right Jair Bolsonaro is elected president in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right congressman, won the presidency of Brazil as voters ignored warnings that he would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of instability and turmoil.

Bolsonaro became the latest leader to support nationalistic and hard-right positions elected by a major country. Many see parallels between the rise of Donald Trump and that of Bolsonaro, who cast himself as a political outsider despite a 27-year career in Congress and rose to power by mixing tough, often violent talk with far-right policies.

However, for many he was the only hope after years of political turmoil generated by Brazil’s left, which has left an economy that has struggled to recover after a punishing recession and a surge in violence.

Bolsonaro went into the Sunday vote as the clear front-runner after getting 46 percent of the vote compared to his closest adversary’s 29 percent in the first round of voting. Opinion polls had him leading by as muchas 18 percentage points, but the race tightened as opposition unified around his adversary Haddad.

In an unprecedented instance, minutes after Bolsonaro was elected, several international human rights groups put out statements demanding that Bolsonaro respect Brazil’s democracy. The chief justice of the Supreme Court, Jose Dias Toffoli, read out part of the Constitution to reporters after he voted.

“The future president must respect institutions, must respect democracy, the rule of law, the judiciary branch, the national Congress and the legislative branch,” Toffoli said.