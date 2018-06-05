Fashion designer found dead in New York apartment

Kate Brosnahan Spade, a New York fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in what seems to be a suicide Tuesday at her New York City apartment, according to a source inside the New York Police Department.

Police found a suicide note in the apartment and a second source said that the emergency call came in at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 55-year-old designer started in 1993 and opened her first shop in the city three years later.

The website for her brand lamented her passing away. “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Known for its colorful handbags, Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and more than 175 stores internationally.

Kate Spade New York issued a statement confirming the news of its founder’s death. “Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the statement read. “Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and entire Spade family at this time.”

Her shocking death prompted an outpouring of grief among her fans and company’s customers, including Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump.

“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart,” wrote Clinton on Twitter.

“Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” read the statement on Twitter from Ivanka Trump.