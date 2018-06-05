Fashion designer found dead in New York apartment

Kate Brosnahan Spade, a New York fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in what seems to be a suicide Tuesday at her New York City apartment, according to a source inside the New York Police Department.
Police found a suicide note in the apartment and a second source said that the emergency call came in at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The 55-year-old designer started in 1993 and opened her first shop in the city three years later.
The website for her brand lamented her passing away. “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”
Known for its colorful handbags, Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and more than 175 stores internationally.
Kate Spade New York issued a statement confirming the news of its founder’s death. “Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the statement read. “Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and entire Spade family at this time.”
Her shocking death prompted an outpouring of grief among her fans and company’s customers, including Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump.
“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart,” wrote Clinton on Twitter.
“Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” read the statement on Twitter from Ivanka Trump.
Diseñadora de moda encontrada muerta en apartamento de Nueva York
Kate Brosnahan Spade, una diseñadora de modas y empresaria de Nueva York, se ahorcó con un pañuelo en lo que parece ser un suicidio el martes en su departamento de Nueva York, según una fuente del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York.
La policía encontró una nota de suicidio en el apartamento y una segunda fuente dijo que la llamada de emergencia llegó a las 10:30 a.m. el martes.
La diseñadora de 55 años comenzó en 1993 y abrió su primera tienda en la ciudad tres años después.
El sitio web de su marca lamentó su muerte. “Kate Spade, la visionaria fundadora de nuestra marca, ha fallecido. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia en este momento increíblemente desgarrador. Honramos toda la belleza que ella trajo a este mundo”.
Conocida por sus coloridos bolsos de mano, Kate Spade New York tiene más de 140 tiendas minoristas y tiendas outlet en los Estados Unidos y más de 175 tiendas a nivel internacional.
Kate Spade New York emitió un comunicado confirmando la noticia de la muerte de su fundadora. “Aunque Kate no ha estado afiliada a la marca durante más de una década, ella y su esposo y socio creativo, Andy, fueron los fundadores de nuestra querida marca”, decía la declaración. “Kate será profundamente extrañada. Nuestros pensamientos están con Andy y toda la familia Spade en este momento “.
Su impactante muerte provocó un torrente de dolor entre sus fanáticos y los clientes de la compañía, incluyendo a Chelsea Clinton e Ivanka Trump.
“Mi abuela me dio mi primer bolso Kate Spade cuando estaba en la universidad. Todavía lo tengo. Tengo en mi corazón a la familia, amigos y seres queridos de Kate”, escribió Clinton en Twitter.
“El trágico fallecimiento de Kate Spade es un doloroso recordatorio de que nunca conocemos el dolor o la carga que otros soportan. Si luchas contra la depresión y contemplas el suicidio, solicita ayuda”, leyó la declaración en Twitter de Ivanka Trump.