FBI agent Peter Strzok fired over Trump texts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has fired Peter Strzok, the agent surrounded by controversy after sending text messages disparaging President Donald Trump, Strzok’s lawyer announced on Monday.

Strzok had been previously removed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller from the Russia investigation, after text exchanges with his mistress –also working for the FBI– became public knowledge.

Aitain Goelman, Strzok’s attorney, said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich ordered the agent’s termination on Friday. Goelman said that Bowdich’s decision contradicted the head of the office that normally handles disciplinary actions, which had recommended Strzok should face a demotion and 60-day suspension.

“The decision to fire Special Agent Strzok is not only a departure from typical Bureau practice, but also contradicts Director Wray’s testimony to Congress and his assurances that the FBI intended to follow its regular process in this and all personnel matters,” Goelmain said in a statement.

The FBI declined to comment.

The president tweeted about Strzok’s firing on Monday afternoon, calling the former agent a “total fraud” and repeating his claim that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice.

“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the witch hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total hoax. No collusion, no obstruction – I just fight back!,” Trump wrote via Twitter.