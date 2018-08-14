FBI agent Peter Strzok fired over Trump texts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has fired Peter Strzok, the agent surrounded by controversy after sending text messages disparaging President Donald Trump, Strzok’s lawyer announced on Monday.
Strzok had been previously removed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller from the Russia investigation, after text exchanges with his mistress –also working for the FBI– became public knowledge.
Aitain Goelman, Strzok’s attorney, said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich ordered the agent’s termination on Friday. Goelman said that Bowdich’s decision contradicted the head of the office that normally handles disciplinary actions, which had recommended Strzok should face a demotion and 60-day suspension.
“The decision to fire Special Agent Strzok is not only a departure from typical Bureau practice, but also contradicts Director Wray’s testimony to Congress and his assurances that the FBI intended to follow its regular process in this and all personnel matters,” Goelmain said in a statement.
The FBI declined to comment.
The president tweeted about Strzok’s firing on Monday afternoon, calling the former agent a “total fraud” and repeating his claim that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice.
“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the witch hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total hoax. No collusion, no obstruction – I just fight back!,” Trump wrote via Twitter.
Agente del FBI Peter Strzok despedido por mensajes anti-Trump
El Buró Federal de Investigaciones despidió a Peter Strzok, el agente rodeado de controversia luego de enviar mensajes de texto en contra del presidente Donald Trump, anunció el lunes el abogado de Strzok.
Strzok había sido removido previamente por el Fiscal Especial Robert Mueller de la investigación de Rusia, luego de que el intercambio de mensajes de texto con su amante, también del FBI, se hiciera público.
Aitain Goelman, el abogado de Strzok, dijo que el subdirector del FBI David Bowdich ordenó la terminación del agente el viernes. Goelman dijo que la decisión de Bowdich contradijo al jefe de la oficina que normalmente maneja las acciones disciplinarias, quien había recomendado que Strzok enfrentara una democión y 60 días de suspensión.
“La decisión de despedir al agente especial Strzok no solo es un alejamiento de la práctica típica del Buró, sino que contradice el testimonio del director Wray al Congreso y sus garantías de que el FBI tenía la intención de seguir su proceso regular en este y todos los asuntos de personal”, dijo Goelmain en un declaración.
El FBI se negó a comentar.
El presidente tuiteó sobre el despido de Strzok el lunes por la tarde, llamando al ex agente un “fraude total” y repitiendo su afirmación de que no hubo colusión u obstrucción a la justicia.
“El agente Peter Strzok acaba de ser despedido del FBI, finalmente. La lista de malos jugadores en el FBI y DOJ se hace más y más larga. Basado en el hecho de que Strzok estaba a cargo de la caza de brujas, ¿se abandonará? Es un engaño total. Sin connivencia, sin obstrucción, ¡yo solo me defiendo!”, escribió Trump a través de Twitter.