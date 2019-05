Federal charges against Sheila Sweeney and Jon Rallo in bribes scheme in St. Louis County

Federal authorities on Thursday said they filed criminal charges against two figures in the federal pay-to-play case that brought about the resignation of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, is scheduled to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Friday.

John Rallo, the Stenger donor whose contracts with the St. Louis County Port Authority were the centerpiece of the Stenger indictment, is also scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The criminal charges against Sweeney and Rally were revealed in an email to area news reporters on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Details about the cases were not revealed.