Federal government to miss court-ordered deadline for reuniting families separated at the border

The Trump administration is about to miss a court-issued deadline to reunite all of the more than 100 children under the age of 5 separated from their parents at the southern border under the government’s “zero tolerance” policy.
However, the deadline, imposed by federal judge Dana Sabraw, will surely be extended. Sabraw has promised the he will extend the deadline, originally for Tuesday, for the few dozen children remaining.
54 children are expected to be reunited with their parents by Tuesday, but that number should be 84. The government is collaborating with the American Civil Liberties Union in order to track down both children and parents, and the reasoning behind the extension of the deadline is that the administration is more interested right now in actually reunite families to avoid any future lawsuits.
According to Vox, both the ACLU and the federal judge believe that the government is making a good-faith effort to comply with the reunification order.
The court case is expected to proceed right up until the deadline as efforts to track down the children and vet their parents continue. Lawyers are expected to attend a hearing by midday Tuesday, where government agencies will be given another chance to comply with the court order.
Gobierno federal incumplirá plazo ordenado por corte para reunir a familias separadas en la frontera
La administración de Trump está a punto de incumplir un plazo emitido por un tribunal federal para reunir a los más de 100 niños menores de 5 años de edad que fueron separados de sus padres en la frontera sur bajo la política de “cero tolerancia” del gobierno.
Sin embargo, la fecha límite, impuesta por el juez federal Dana Sabraw, seguramente se extenderá. Sabraw ha prometido que extenderá la fecha límite, originalmente para el martes, para las pocas docenas de niños restantes.
Se espera que 54 niños se reúnan con sus padres para el martes, pero ese número debería ser 84. El gobierno está colaborando con la Unión Estadounidense de Libertades Civiles (ACLU) para localizar a niños y padres, y el razonamiento detrás de la extensión del plazo es que la administración está más interesada en este momento en reunir a las familias para así evitar demandas futuras.
Según Vox, tanto la ACLU como el juez federal creen que el gobierno está haciendo un esfuerzo de buena fe para cumplir con la orden de reunificación.
Se espera que el caso judicial continúe hasta la fecha límite a medida que continúan los esfuerzos para rastrear a los niños y autorizar a sus padres. Se espera que los abogados asistan a una audiencia el mediodía del martes, donde las agencias gubernamentales tendrán otra oportunidad de cumplir con la orden judicial.