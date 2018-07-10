Federal government to miss court-ordered deadline for reuniting families separated at the border

The Trump administration is about to miss a court-issued deadline to reunite all of the more than 100 children under the age of 5 separated from their parents at the southern border under the government’s “zero tolerance” policy.

However, the deadline, imposed by federal judge Dana Sabraw, will surely be extended. Sabraw has promised the he will extend the deadline, originally for Tuesday, for the few dozen children remaining.

54 children are expected to be reunited with their parents by Tuesday, but that number should be 84. The government is collaborating with the American Civil Liberties Union in order to track down both children and parents, and the reasoning behind the extension of the deadline is that the administration is more interested right now in actually reunite families to avoid any future lawsuits.

According to Vox, both the ACLU and the federal judge believe that the government is making a good-faith effort to comply with the reunification order.

The court case is expected to proceed right up until the deadline as efforts to track down the children and vet their parents continue. Lawyers are expected to attend a hearing by midday Tuesday, where government agencies will be given another chance to comply with the court order.