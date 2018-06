Federal judge approves Time Warner and AT&T merger

A federal judge approved the merger of AT&T and Time Warner, which some critics say could likely raise prices for consumers or hurt competition among distributors.

The $85 billion deal will allow the mobile-phone giant to compete with Amazon and Netflix in streaming services but it could also inflate the costs of visual entertainment for consumers.

The Justice Department had expressed concern over the merger and tried to block it or at least get the judge to enforce AT&T’s sale of part of its most coveted properties, but judge Richard J. Leon approved the transaction without imposing any conditions.

AT&T now owns all HBO programming and could impose higher prices for those distributors carrying Time Warner content which would then raise prices on subscriptions for customers, incentivizing them to switch to AT&T-owned cable service DirecTV, or force companies to take in a smaller revenue which would hurt their ability to compete in the long run.

The Trump administration’s decision to challenge the merger was uncharacteristic as the administration’s officials have not been known to favor regulations that limit the power of big businesses.

As operations begin to take form to finalize the merger, top Time Warner executives will walk away with combined exit packages worth as much as $180 million.