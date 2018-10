Federal judge bars enforcement of St. Louis’ abortion discrimination ordinance

The St. Louis Archdiocese won a legal victory against St. Louis as a federal judge declared that the city’s ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive decisions was unlawful as applied to them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Archdiocesan Elementary Schools, O’Brien Industrial Holdings Inc. and Our Lady’s Inn, which provides housing for pregnant, low-income women seeking an alternative to abortion, sued last year, challenging an ordinance passed by city aldermen in February 2017, which prohibited discrimination in employment or access to housing on the basis of reproductive health decisions such as abortion or the use of contraceptives.

“This law that claims to protect abortion supporters from discrimination is actually an attempt to suppress the viewpoint of those who believe that abortion is harmful or wrong by making it impossible for them to operate in accordance with their beliefs within the city of St. Louis,” said Sarah Pitlyk, special counsel to the Chicago-based religious liberty law firm that represented the organizations.

Alderwoman Megan Green, the sponsor of the anti-discrimination ordinance, drew a comparison between the ruling and President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“From the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh to restrictive laws passed at the state level, to this ruling, it is clear that reproductive health rights are under attack at every level of our government and every brand of our government. We are currently analyzing the repercussions of the ruling and evaluating what we can do locally to ensure that St. Louis City is a safe and welcoming place for all people regardless of their private reproductive health choices.”