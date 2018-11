Federal judge blocks Trump’s new asylum rules

A federal judge in San Francisco blocked late Monday new rules put into place by President Donald Trump that limit the ability of migrants to request asylum.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar ruled that the administration’s new policy of cutting off asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally appears to run afoul of U.S. law that specifically allows them to do so. With his decision, Tigar effectively deals a blow to the White House’s efforts to curb legal immigration that opens the door for more members of the migrant caravan to request asylum in the U.S.

USA Today reports that the 1965 Immigration and National Act states that any foreigner who arrives in the USA, “whether or not at a designated port of arrival,” may apply for asylum. On Nov. 9, Trump tried to overrule that law, signing a presidential proclamation ending the ability of migrants to request asylum if they enter the country illegally.

Tigar, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, wrote in his ruling: “The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA and the expressed intent of Congress. Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”

The departments of Homeland Security and Justice issued a joint statement on Tuesday, describing as “absurd” that a collection of advocacy groups were able to sue the federal government to stop the asylum policy. The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of four groups that help immigrants.