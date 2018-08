Federal judge orders plane carrying deported mother and daughter to turn around

A federal judge ordered a plane carrying a deported mother and daughter to turn around and head back to the United States, hours after being put on the plane by U.S. authorities before a court hearing on their deportation status could be finished.

“I know I’m raising my voice, but I’m extremely upset about this,” said U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan during Thursday’s hearing. “somebody… is seeking justice in a United States court is spirited away while her attorneys are arguing for justice for her? It’s outrageous. Turn that plane around and bring those people back to the United States.”

The plane was headed for El Salvador, where it landed, but the mother and daughter did not disembark and the plane headed immediately back to Texas, according to a DHS official.

USA Today reports that had the family not been returned, Sullivan was prepared to order Attorney General Jeff Sessions, department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and other senior administration officials to appear in court “to show cause why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court.”

The mother in the case, identified only as “Carmen”, is at the center of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging a decision by Sessions to exclude domestic and gang violence as reasons for immigrants to gain asylum.

Jennifer Chang Newell, the lead attorney on the case, said about the incident: “We are thrilled the stay of removal was issued but sickened that the government deported two of our clients –a mom and her little girl– in the early morning hours. We will not rest until our clients are returned to safety.”