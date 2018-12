Federal reserve raises interests, sees “further” hikes ahead

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, but forecast fewer rate hikes next year.

The central bank said the U.S. economy has been growing at a strong rate and the job market has continued to improve. It also noted that “some” further gradual rate hikes would be needed.

Reuters reports that the rate hike, the fourth of 2018, lifted the target range for the Fed’s benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2,25 percent to 2,50 percent.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The decision to raise borrowing costs again was met with anger by President Donald Trump, who has attacked the central bank’s tightening this year as damaging to the economy.

The dollar regained some ground against most major currencies before being weaker on the day before the decision.

There were no dissents in the Fed’s policy decision.