Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents plead guilty in college admissions scam

Actress Felicity Huffman, along with a dozen other prominent parents, agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scam uncovered by federal authorities and which ensnared wealthy families and athletic coaches at top universities across the country.

The 56-year-old actress and the other parents were charged last month in the scam, which involved rigging standardized test scores and bribing coaches at prestigious universities such as Yale and Georgetown.

Huffman herself was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that according to court documents, she will plead guilty to conspiracy and fraud, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but the plea agreement indicates prosecutors will seek a sentence of four to 10 months.

According to some experts, parents could avoid prison time if they quickly accept responsibility. Other parents charged in the scheme include prominent figures in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry, among other fields.