Fentanyl drives record overdose deaths in St. Louis area

Synthetic fentanyl, a highly potent painkiller, is currently involved in nearly all the drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis area.

In Madison County, there have been 92 opioid overdose deaths this year. The previous high of 91 was set in 2014, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

County coroner Stephen Nonn said: “Fentanyl has taken over as the drug that is killing people here,” he told the local newspaper. “When we go to a death scene and you still see the needle in the arm, we know it was fentanyl because it works that quick.”

Five years ago, heroin was the most common overdose drug. Now, former heroin users are overdosing on drugs containing fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more powerful, Nonn said.

St. Louis city and county are also posed to set a record number of drug overdose deaths this year, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Nationally, drug overdoses killed a record 72,000 Americans last year. Fentanyl was present in half the cases. In comparison, in 2012, it was involved in only 6 percent of fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says that illicit fantasy comes mainly from labs in Mexico or China and is shipped into the country through the mail. Prescription fentanyl is used in hospitals for anesthesia and severe pain management.