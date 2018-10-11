Ferguson police chief resigning, city launches national search for replacement

Ferguson police chief Delrish Moss, who was hired in 2016 to lead the police department after the shooting of Michael Brown, announced he will be leaving at the end of October.
Moss announced the motive for his resignation is to return to Florida and care for his ailing mother.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor James Knowles said on Wednesday that Deputy Chief Frank McCall will serve as the interim chief during the search for a permanent replacement.
“We’ve been very appreciative of his efforts here. He came here with an open mind, and I think he learned to really embrace the community even though it was not very welcoming when he got here,” said Knowles of Moss.
“He certainly worked to reach out and engage people over the past couple of years and he won over some, but it’s a tough endeavor. Overall, I think he’ll look back on the work he did here in Ferguson and he’ll have said he made his mark for certain.”
Moss was sworn in as chief in May 2016. Knowles said that one of Moss’ best attributes, was “having an outside view.”
“Something Chief Moss brought was having an outside view. He didn’t forge his opinions based on what he saw about us on CNN. But there’s also something beneficial to having someone who knows how to navigate the politics of the region, the police chiefs associations, the county police and all the other municipalities.”
Knowles hopes that now that Ferguson is in fewer headlines, more local candidates will apply for the job.
Jefe de policía de Ferguson renuncia, ciudad lanza búsqueda nacional para reemplazo
El jefe de la policía de Ferguson, Delrish Moss, quien fue contratado en 2016 para dirigir el departamento de policía después del tiroteo de Michael Brown, anunció que se irá a fines de octubre.
Moss anunció que el motivo de su renuncia es regresar a Florida y cuidar de su madre enferma.
Según informa el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, el alcalde James Knowles dijo el miércoles que el subjefe Frank McCall actuará como jefe interino durante la búsqueda de un reemplazo permanente.
“Hemos estado muy agradecidos por sus esfuerzos aquí. Vino aquí con la mente abierta, y creo que aprendió a abrazar realmente a la comunidad, aunque no fue muy acogedor cuando llegó aquí”, dijo Knowles of Moss.
“Desde luego, trabajó para alcanzar y comprometer a la gente en los últimos dos años y se ganó a algunos, pero es un esfuerzo difícil. En general, creo que recordará el trabajo que hizo aquí en Ferguson y habrá dicho que dejó su marca con certeza”.
Moss fue juramentado como jefe en mayo de 2016. Knowles dijo que uno de los mejores atributos de Moss era “tener una visión externa”.
Algo que trajo el jefe Moss fue tener una vista desde afuera. No forjó sus opiniones basándose en lo que vio sobre nosotros en CNN. Pero también hay algo beneficioso para tener a alguien que sepa navegar por la política de la región, las asociaciones de jefes de policía, la policía del condado y todos los demás municipios “.
Knowles espera que ahora que Ferguson está en menos titulares, más candidatos locales se postulen para el puesto.