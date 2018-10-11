Ferguson police chief resigning, city launches national search for replacement

Ferguson police chief Delrish Moss, who was hired in 2016 to lead the police department after the shooting of Michael Brown, announced he will be leaving at the end of October.

Moss announced the motive for his resignation is to return to Florida and care for his ailing mother.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor James Knowles said on Wednesday that Deputy Chief Frank McCall will serve as the interim chief during the search for a permanent replacement.

“We’ve been very appreciative of his efforts here. He came here with an open mind, and I think he learned to really embrace the community even though it was not very welcoming when he got here,” said Knowles of Moss.

“He certainly worked to reach out and engage people over the past couple of years and he won over some, but it’s a tough endeavor. Overall, I think he’ll look back on the work he did here in Ferguson and he’ll have said he made his mark for certain.”

Moss was sworn in as chief in May 2016. Knowles said that one of Moss’ best attributes, was “having an outside view.”

“Something Chief Moss brought was having an outside view. He didn’t forge his opinions based on what he saw about us on CNN. But there’s also something beneficial to having someone who knows how to navigate the politics of the region, the police chiefs associations, the county police and all the other municipalities.”

Knowles hopes that now that Ferguson is in fewer headlines, more local candidates will apply for the job.