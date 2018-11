Fewer foreign students coming to the US for second year in a row

The number of international students entering US colleges and universities has fallen for the second year in a row, according to a survey by a nonprofit group, who announced the results on Tuesday.

New enrollments for the 2017-18 school year slumped 6.6 percent compared with the previous year, according to an annual survey released by the Institute of International Education. It follows a 3.3 percent decline in new international students tallied in the 2016-17 academic year.

According to the college administrators and immigration analysts, several factors are driving the decrease. Visa and immigration policy changes by the Trump administration have deterred some international students from enrolling.

A strong dollar has also made college tuition relatively more expensive; Canadian and European universities are competing fiercely for the same students; and headlines about mass shooting have also convinced international students to stay home or look elsewhere abroad for their education.

“Everything matters from safety, to cost, to perhaps perceptions of visa policy,” Allan Goodman, president of IIE, said. “We’re not hearing that students feel they can’t come here. We’re hearing that they have choices. We’re hearing that there’s competition from other countries.”

IIE did not track new international student numbers before the 2004-04 school year, but Goodman said the recent decline is comparable to the period after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. U.S. News and World Report informs that the annual survey of foreign-student enrollment is funded by the U.S. State Department.