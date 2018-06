FIFA fines Mexico federation $10K for homophobic slur in Germany match; Chicharito pleads with fans to stop the chant

FIFA fined the Mexico Football Federation $10,000 Swiss francs on Wednesday for “discriminatory and insulting chants” during their World Cup match against Germany.

The FIFA disciplinary committee issued the penalty after fans directed a homophobic slur at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The now infamous chant has long been a staple of Mexican fans during international games. The fans chant it in unison whenever the rival goalkeeper has a goal kick.

A source told ESPN staff that if the chants continue during matches, stadium security would remove offending fans from the stands. FIFA has announced that it would increase the number of observers from 200 to 500 in Mexico’s next match.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) with a fine of CHF 10,000 for the misconduct of a group of Mexican fans (cr. art. 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code) in relation to discriminatory and insulting chants during the first half of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match played between Germany and Mexico,” FIFA wrote in a statement.

“The decision was passed after a thorough assessment of the relevant match reports, the FMF’s precedents and the evidence provided, which included videos of the incidents as well as examples of certain sustainable actions taken by the FMF to raise awareness among its supporters. Moreover, the Disciplinary Committee gave a warning to the FMF, who may face additional sanctions in case of repeated infringements of this type.”

Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday asking fans to stop chanting the slur during their opponents’ goal kicks.

“To all Mexican fans in the stadiums, don’t shout ‘pu—‘,” Hernandez wrote. “Let’s not risk another action.”

Fans have defended themselves saying that while the chant is a slur they do not mean it in a discriminatory way but it is rather a custom in international games. Gay rights groups argue the chant is anti-gay.

Midfielder Marco Fabian acknowledged the fans’ sentiments but echoed Hernandez’s plea.

“Yes, we all know that it is not an anti-gay slur nor is it insulting. The intent is not to offend and it is meant to be teasing and part of Mexican folklore. But we also know that when we as Mexicans put our minds to something, we accomplish it. And I know that our Mexican fans in Russia will be abstaining from using this chant, correct?”

The Mexican team has appealed before to end the chants with the players releasing a video addressing the subject in 2016, but fans have not relented.

The Mexican Football Federation was sanctioned 12 times for the chant during the World Cup qualifying campaign. Other Latin American teams, including Argentina and Chile, have also been fined.