FIFA members to decide if 2026 World Cup comes to US-Canada-Mexico amidst rift between Trump and Trudeau

FIFA member nations will vote Wednesday morning in Moscow to decide if the 2026 World Cup is hosted by a “united” bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico, but the vote might come at the least ideal moment after a G7 summit over the weekend proved disastrous for relations between American president Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 207 votes will be divided between the two finalists: the united North American bid and Morocco. The issue has taken a dramatic turn since many European and Caribbean nations have pledged their votes to Morocco. France and Belgium have said they will support the African nation’s bid, and Germany’s vote still hangs in the balance.

North American soccer officials have managed to secure most of the South American nations’ votes but some Caribbean countries have expressed support for Morocco. Most, if not all of Africa, is also expected to support the African bid, turning the vote into the first thrill in Russia as the kick off of this year’s World Cup nears.

Some experts on the matter have said that many nations might see this as an opportunity to punish the United States for its president’s antics. It seems as though every continent has a reason to be mad at Trump. Europe is escalating a trade war with the United States, Middle Eastern countries could see this as a way to get back at Trump for its travel ban and African countries might recall the president’s not-so-flattering comments that leaked to the press a few months ago.

Even the “united” bid doesn’t seem so united after all, and it could be used as an excuse for countries to cast their votes in favor of Morocco. Trump called Trudeau “dishonest and weak” Monday on Twitter, and the newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum made Mexico issue retaliatory measures against the United States.

However, the North American bid still has a big advantage over Morocco’s. It would be guaranteed to be a financial success for FIFA, an organization whose mounting corruption scandals of the last years have seen its finances plummet and would be in desperate need of a lifesaver of the $11 billion that a North American World Cup is projected to give them in revenue.