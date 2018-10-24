Film tells story of St. Louis School that teaches only refugees and immigrants

“Day One”, directed and produced by Los Angeles filmmaker Lori Miller, and which is set to premiere at the 2018 St. Louis International Film Festival, tells the story of Nahed Chapman New American Academy, which for nearly ten years has helped refugee and immigrant children adjust to a new life in St. Louis.
The Riverfront Times reports that Miller has acted as a producer for documentaries in the past and has directed segments of those films. However, “Day One” marks her first time directing an entire film.
“It has been a great transition. I guess as a woman, I kind of saw myself in a supportive role to other people,” Miller says. “It was exciting for me to try and tell the story without relying on somebody else.”
The Nahed Chapman New American Academy, part of the St. Louis Public Schools, helps children coming from war-torn countries who have experienced trauma and do not speak English well. The students remain in the academy until both they and the faculty agree they’re prepared for regular public school.
Miller was introduced to the subject of the documentary by friend and longtime St. Louis resident, Peter Tao, whose father was an immigrant from China who came to the U.S. to teach at Washington University.
And like everything in today’s America, the film has inevitable subtext to the current state of affairs in both the country and the world today in the subject of refugees and immigrants.
“When President Trump was elected, there was so much fear, anxiety and difficulty in the community. It was hard to tell that story in that particular year without touching on the political aspect,” Miller says. “It wasn’t about how I felt about politics, but rather how the political climate was affecting this community and what it was going to do to them.”
The film screens November 3 at 7 p.m. in The Gathering. See www.cinemastlouis.org for ticketing details.
Filme cuenta historia de escuela de St. Louis que enseña solo a refugiados e inmigrantes
“Day One”, dirigida y producida por la cineasta Lori Miller de Los Ángeles y que se estrenará en el Festival Internacional de Cine de St. Louis 2018, cuenta la historia de la Academia Nahed Chapman New American, que durante casi diez años ha ayudado a refugiados y niños inmigrantes a adaptarse a una nueva vida en San Luis.
The Riverfront Times informa que Miller ha actuado como productora de documentales en el pasado y ha dirigido segmentos de esas películas. Sin embargo, “Day One” marca su primera vez dirigiendo una película completa.
“Ha sido una gran transición. Supongo que como mujer, me vi a mí misma en un papel de apoyo a otras personas “, dice Miller. “Fue emocionante para mí intentar contar la historia sin confiar en otra persona”.
La Academia Nahed Chapman New American, que forma parte de las Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis, ayuda a los niños procedentes de países devastados por la guerra que han sufrido un trauma y no hablan bien el inglés. Los estudiantes permanecen en la academia hasta que tanto ellos como la facultad acuerden que están preparados para la escuela pública regular.
Miller fue presentada al tema del documental por un amigo y residente de St. Louis, Peter Tao, cuyo padre era un inmigrante de China que vino a los Estados Unidos para enseñar en la Universidad de Washington.
Y como todo en la América de hoy, la película tiene un subtexto inevitable de la situación actual tanto en el país como en el mundo actual en el tema de los refugiados e inmigrantes.
“Cuando se eligió al presidente Trump, había mucho miedo, ansiedad y dificultad en la comunidad. Fue difícil contar esa historia en ese año en particular sin tocar el aspecto político”, dice Miller. “No se trataba de cómo me sentía con respecto a la política, sino de cómo el clima político estaba afectando a esta comunidad y lo que iba a hacerles”.
La película se proyecta el 3 de noviembre a las 7 p.m. en The Gathering. Ver www.cinemastlouis.org para detalles de venta de boletos.