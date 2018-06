Financial Education:

It’s not about how much you earn

BY HERGIT LLENAS

“It’s not about how much you earn, but how much you spend,” my father told me one winter day almost 25 years ago. This advice has been one of the pillars that have ruled my life and, definitely, one of the reasons for the financial stability that may have been.

Five years ago, he earned just $ 12 an hour, less than $ 25,000 green a year. However, I was able to cover my expenses and walk a little. Of course, it was not crazy life, far from it, but it did not hurt and even saved a dollar for just in case, or as the Americans say: “for a rainy day”.

“You can have a million in the bank, but if you buy a helicopter of 1.5 million, you get poor instantly, but if you earn $ 20 and spend $ 15, you will always have a positive amount to draw, even if it is $ 5 pesos”. It was that simple to explain the dilemma, the secret! of financial liquidity, my father.

And that is how simple it is, if someone takes the time to explain it to us and -much more important- he teaches us with his example.

What’s the point?

Well it comes to the case because our children learn from us, the adults in their life, how to understand and manage with money. For those who read “Poor Dad, Rich Dad” (rich father, poor father), this concept is not entirely foreign. Nor is it for those who listen to preach the gospel of abundance through talks such as those of Abraham Hicks and other shepherds of various names.

The lack of financial knowledge has made the Hispanic community one of the easiest prey to catch in the networks of tricksters, phonies, boors and charlatans on this beautiful land. This lack of understanding is, in turn, passed on from father to son, from daughter to grandchild, to infinity. Hence, predators make their party between and at our expense.

Keep an eye out! To wake up. Let’s not allow our future generations to stumble over the same stone. It’s time to raise your feet! If you have too many excuses to educate yourself properly on the subject of what money is, how it works and when it is appropriate to take risks to multiply it, if you are too tired, bored, occupied or overwhelmed by the lack of financial stability in your life, then, At the very least, allow your children to take classes or read books on financial literacy (finantial literacy). Facilitate that they be educated, “that they get drenched” on the subject.

Because, here between us, it’s the time!

It’s good to borrow up to the nose, to not have or lose credit, to submit to exorbitant interest rates, that our children leave the universities with a debt that will take 20 or 30 years to pay.

The American system is made so that we receive a thousand requests for credit by mail and zero, nothing, none to educate us about the complexity of the loans, mortgages, bank notes, APRs, cycles, terms, proportionality between debt and income and a lot of other rules that govern the personal, local, global and global economy.

So, let’s get to work!

