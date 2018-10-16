Fire erupts at vacant Carr School building, damaging it

The vacant Carr School building north of downtown was the site where a fire erupted early Tuesday.

The St. Louis Fire Department said fires was present on the second and third floors. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no firefighters were injured during efforts to contain the flames.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The school building is located at North 15th and Carr streets, just north of downtown St. Louis, closed in 1978.

The local newspaper informs that the building was constructed around 1908 and was designed with decorative flourishes by school district architect William Ittner, and that the building has suffered significant decay.

The construction has often appeared on the Landmarks Association’s list of most endangered buildings in St. Louis.

The abandoned building is reportedly adopted by homeless people as a frequent shelter. A man attacked four sleeping homeless people with a hammer and handrail there in July 2017.