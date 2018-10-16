Fire erupts at vacant Carr School building, damaging it

The vacant Carr School building north of downtown was the site where a fire erupted early Tuesday.
The St. Louis Fire Department said fires was present on the second and third floors. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no firefighters were injured during efforts to contain the flames.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
The school building is located at North 15th and Carr streets, just north of downtown St. Louis, closed in 1978.
The local newspaper informs that the building was constructed around 1908 and was designed with decorative flourishes by school district architect William Ittner, and that the building has suffered significant decay.
The construction has often appeared on the Landmarks Association’s list of most endangered buildings in St. Louis.
The abandoned building is reportedly adopted by homeless people as a frequent shelter. A man attacked four sleeping homeless people with a hammer and handrail there in July 2017.
Incendio daña edificio vacante de Carr School al norte del centro de St. Louis
El edificio vacío de la Escuela Carr, al norte del centro de la ciudad, fue el lugar donde se produjo un incendio el martes temprano.
El Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis dijo que el incendio se localizó en los pisos segundo y tercero. El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que ningún bombero resultó herido durante los esfuerzos para contener las llamas.
La causa del incidente todavía está bajo investigación.
El edificio de la escuela está ubicado en las calles North 15th y Carr, justo al norte del centro de St. Louis, cerrado en 1978.
El periódico local informa que el edificio fue construido alrededor de 1908 y fue diseñado con adornos decorativos por el arquitecto del distrito escolar William Ittner, y que el edificio ha sufrido un deterioro importante.
La construcción ha aparecido a menudo en la lista de la mayoría de los edificios en peligro de extinción en la Asociación de Monumentos Históricos de St. Louis.
El edificio abandonado, según informes, es adoptado por personas sin hogar como un refugio frecuente. Un hombre atacó a cuatro personas sin hogar durmiendo con un martillo y una barandilla allí en julio de 2017.