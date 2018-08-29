Fireball seen over St. Louis on Monday night

Missouri and Illinois residents reported seeing a fireball across the sky Monday night.

The American Meteor Society reported that the fireball was seen over Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska and Indiana. KMOV reports that the organization said they have received over 200 reports, including ones from Caseyville, Granite City, St. Louis, Wright City and Warrenton.

“Amazing to witness, it seemed to slowly cross the low horizon and even stutter a bit in its trajectory as it went beyond the horizon,” Sally V. Of Defiance, Missouri wrote on the Society’s website, describing her observation.

Paul Simpson, of south Kansas City in Peculiar, Missouri, told KMOV he captured the fireball on his doorbell camera at exactly 8:39 p.m.



