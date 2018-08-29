Fireball seen over St. Louis on Monday night

Missouri and Illinois residents reported seeing a fireball across the sky Monday night.
The American Meteor Society reported that the fireball was seen over Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska and Indiana. KMOV reports that the organization said they have received over 200 reports, including ones from Caseyville, Granite City, St. Louis, Wright City and Warrenton.
“Amazing to witness, it seemed to slowly cross the low horizon and even stutter a bit in its trajectory as it went beyond the horizon,” Sally V. Of Defiance, Missouri wrote on the Society’s website, describing her observation.
Paul Simpson, of south Kansas City in Peculiar, Missouri, told KMOV he captured the fireball on his doorbell camera at exactly 8:39 p.m.
Bola de fuego vista sobre St. Louis el lunes por la noche
Residentes de Missouri e Illinois informaron haber visto una bola de fuego en el cielo la noche del lunes.
La American Meteor Society informó que la bola de fuego se vio en Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska e Indiana. KMOV informa que la organización dijo que recibió más de 200 informes, incluidos los de Caseyville, Granite City, St. Louis, Wright City y Warrenton.
“Asombroso de ver, parecía cruzar lentamente el horizonte bajo e incluso tartamudear un poco en su trayectoria al ir más allá del horizonte”, escribió Sally V. Of Defiance, Missouri en el sitio web de la Sociedad, describiendo su observación.
Paul Simpson, del sur de Kansas City en Peculiar, Missouri, le dijo a KMOV que capturó la bola de fuego en la cámara de su timbre a las 8:39 p.m.