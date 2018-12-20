Firefighter injured inside burning St. Louis apartment building

A firefighter was injured on Thursday after falling through the third-floor of a burning building.
Battalion Chief Paul Maletich said the firefighter hurt his head but couldn’t specify the severity of the injuries. The firefighter was stable and being treated, however, his condition was unavailable.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire was at a three-story apartment building in the 4200 block of Botanical Avenue, near the Missouri Botanical Garden. The building was unoccupied and in the midst of a renovation.
A worker for the rehab project showed up at around 6:·0 a.m. and saw smoke and heard smoke detectors going off, according to Maletich.
Firefighters searched the building and made sure no one was inside. Fire was reported on the second and third floors. The firefighter hurt in the building fell from the third floor onto the second floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bombero herido dentro de edificio de apartamentos en llamas en St. Louis
Un bombero resultó herido el jueves después de caer por el tercer piso de un edificio en llamas.
El jefe del batallón, Paul Maletich, dijo que el bombero se lastimó la cabeza pero no pudo especificar la gravedad de las lesiones. El bombero estaba estable y siendo tratado, sin embargo, su condición no estaba disponible.
El Post-Despacho de St. Louis informa que el incendio ocurrió en un edificio de apartamentos de tres pisos en el bloque 4200 de Botanical Avenue, cerca del Jardín Botánico de Missouri. El edificio estaba desocupado y en medio de una renovación.
Un trabajador para el proyecto de rehabilitación se presentó alrededor de las 6: 0 am y vio humo y escuchó detectores de humo, según Maletich.
Los bomberos registraron el edificio y se aseguraron de que no hubiera nadie dentro. Se informó de incendios en el segundo y tercer piso. El bombero herido en el edificio cayó desde el tercer piso hasta el segundo piso.
La causa del incendio está bajo investigación.