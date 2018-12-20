Firefighter injured inside burning St. Louis apartment building

A firefighter was injured on Thursday after falling through the third-floor of a burning building.

Battalion Chief Paul Maletich said the firefighter hurt his head but couldn’t specify the severity of the injuries. The firefighter was stable and being treated, however, his condition was unavailable.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire was at a three-story apartment building in the 4200 block of Botanical Avenue, near the Missouri Botanical Garden. The building was unoccupied and in the midst of a renovation.

A worker for the rehab project showed up at around 6:·0 a.m. and saw smoke and heard smoke detectors going off, according to Maletich.

Firefighters searched the building and made sure no one was inside. Fire was reported on the second and third floors. The firefighter hurt in the building fell from the third floor onto the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.