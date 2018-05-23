Firefighters rescue St. Louis home investors after stairs collapse beneath their feet

Home investors lived through scary moments at a home they were inspecting when the stairwell collapse beneath their feet, sending them into the basement and into two feet of standing water.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the potential buyers were touring a vacant home in the St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood when they were trapped and injured.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the two people where on the staircase to the basement in the one-story home in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

When the stairwell collapsed, they were both trapped in two feet of standing waters and had to wait for rescue crews to help them escape the home. One of the buyers was reported with minor injuries and taken to a local hospital, according to the fire department.

The St. Louis Fire Dept, through their official Twitter account, reported the incident.

“Abandoned one story frame dwelling. Collapsed interior stairwell injured two occupants (perspective investors) trapping them in two feet of standing water in the basement. Members rescued both; one transported with non-life threatening injuries.”



