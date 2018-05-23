Firefighters rescue St. Louis home investors after stairs collapse beneath their feet

Home investors lived through scary moments at a home they were inspecting when the stairwell collapse beneath their feet, sending them into the basement and into two feet of standing water.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the potential buyers were touring a vacant home in the St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood when they were trapped and injured.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the two people where on the staircase to the basement in the one-story home in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.
When the stairwell collapsed, they were both trapped in two feet of standing waters and had to wait for rescue crews to help them escape the home. One of the buyers was reported with minor injuries and taken to a local hospital, according to the fire department.
The St. Louis Fire Dept, through their official Twitter account, reported the incident.
“Abandoned one story frame dwelling. Collapsed interior stairwell injured two occupants (perspective investors) trapping them in two feet of standing water in the basement. Members rescued both; one transported with non-life threatening injuries.”
Bomberos rescatan a inversionistas de St. Louis después de que escaleras colapsaran bajo sus pies
Un par de inversionistas de bienes raíces vivieron momentos aterradores en una casa que estaban inspeccionando cuando la escalera se derrumbó bajo sus pies, enviándolos al sótano y a dos pies de agua estancada.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los compradores potenciales estaban al interior de una casa vacía en el vecindario Mark Twain de St. Louis cuando quedaron atrapados y lesionados.
De acuerdo con el Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis, las dos personas estaban en la escalera del sótano de la casa de una planta en la cuadra 4900 de Leahy Avenue, cerca del cementerio de Bellefontaine.
Cuando la escalera se derrumbó, ambos quedaron atrapados en medio metro de aguas estancadas y tuvieron que esperar que los equipos de rescate los ayudaran a escapar de la casa. Uno de los compradores fue reportado con lesiones menores y llevado a un hospital local, según el departamento de bomberos.
El Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis, a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, informó el incidente.
“Casa abandonada. La escalera interior derrumbada hirió a dos ocupantes (inversionistas potenciales) atrapándolos en medio metro de agua estancada en el sótano. Los miembros rescataron a ambos; uno fue transportado con lesiones menores”.