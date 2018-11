First members of migrant caravan reach Mexico City

The first members of the 5,000-strong migrant caravan have reached Mexico City.

About 450 people, mostly men and boys, were given temporary shelter at a sports stadium.

It took the migrants almost a month to reach the first major metropolis on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border since leaving San Pedro Sula, in Honduras, on October 12.

Most members of the caravan left Honduras for fear of violence and to escape poverty and unemployment.

BBC reports that many members of the group said that reaching Mexico City felt like a major milestone after three weeks of crossing Guatemala and southern Mexico, mainly on foot.

Mexico City is expected to be the place where the caravan may divide and some may decide to stay.

Some members have expressed desire to ask for asylum in Mexico, as the journey up north is still long and president Trump’s deployment of troops to the border anticipates that some migrants may not be able to set foot on the united States.

Mexican officials said legal advisors would be on hand to talk those arriving through their options.

Residents of Mexico City have donated clothes and shoes for the travelers, and city officials prepared food, shelter and medical services to those arriving at the Jesús Martínez stadium.

There are two more migrant caravans heading north. One has only just crossed the Mexico-Guatemala border, and the other is moving north from Mexico’s southern Chiapas state.

It is expected all three groups will meet up in Mexico City and those still determined to reach the United States will set off together.