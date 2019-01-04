First meteor shower of the year peaks tonight

The new year will bring one of the best annual shows in the night sky, according to NASA.
A meteor shower will be visible tonight for those in the Northern Hemisphere, especially Europe and the surrounding areas.
CNN reports that a moonless night should help viewers in their chances to see the meteors between midnight and dawn. Mid- and far-north latitudes will have the best chance to see the peak, which lasts only a few hours.
Viewers can expect to see about 80 meteors per hour, but there could be as many as 200. The shower’s short peak is because only a small stream of particles interacts with out atmosphere, and the s dream occurs at a perpendicular angle. Each year, Earth passes through this debris trail for a short time.
In addition to tonight’s meteor shower, on January 5 and 6, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in China, in North and South Korea, in Japan, in Russia, and over the North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands.
Also, between January 20 and 21, a rare super blood moon total lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, western areas in Europe and Africa, and a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in central and eastern Africa, Europe and Asia.
Primera lluvia de meteoros del año alcanzará su punto máximo esta noche
El año nuevo traerá uno de los mejores espectáculos anuales en el cielo nocturno, según la NASA.
Una lluvia de meteoros será visible esta noche para aquellos en el hemisferio norte, especialmente en Europa y las áreas circundantes.
CNN informa que una noche sin luna debería ayudar a los espectadores en sus posibilidades de ver los meteoros entre la medianoche y el amanecer. Las latitudes medias y lejanas del norte tendrán la mejor oportunidad de ver el pico, que dura solo unas pocas horas.
Los espectadores pueden esperar ver alrededor de 80 meteoros por hora, pero podría haber hasta 200. El pico corto de la lluvia se debe a que solo una pequeña corriente de partículas interactúa con la atmósfera, y el sueño se produce en un ángulo perpendicular. Cada año, la Tierra pasa por este camino de escombros por un corto tiempo.
Además de la lluvia de meteoritos de esta noche, el 5 y 6 de enero se verá un eclipse solar parcial en China, en Corea del Norte y del Sur, en Japón, en Rusia y en el Océano Pacífico Norte y las Islas Aleutianas.
Además, entre el 20 y el 21 de enero, se verá un eclipse lunar total súper súper de la luna de sangre en América del Norte y del Sur, áreas occidentales en Europa y África, y un eclipse lunar parcial en África central y oriental, Europa y Asia.