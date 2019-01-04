First meteor shower of the year peaks tonight

The new year will bring one of the best annual shows in the night sky, according to NASA.

A meteor shower will be visible tonight for those in the Northern Hemisphere, especially Europe and the surrounding areas.

CNN reports that a moonless night should help viewers in their chances to see the meteors between midnight and dawn. Mid- and far-north latitudes will have the best chance to see the peak, which lasts only a few hours.

Viewers can expect to see about 80 meteors per hour, but there could be as many as 200. The shower’s short peak is because only a small stream of particles interacts with out atmosphere, and the s dream occurs at a perpendicular angle. Each year, Earth passes through this debris trail for a short time.

In addition to tonight’s meteor shower, on January 5 and 6, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in China, in North and South Korea, in Japan, in Russia, and over the North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands.

Also, between January 20 and 21, a rare super blood moon total lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, western areas in Europe and Africa, and a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in central and eastern Africa, Europe and Asia.