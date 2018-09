First Missouri death from West Nile virus reported this year

The state health department said on Tuesday that a Missouri resident who contracted West Nile virus in late August died from complications of the illness.

This is the first reported death of a case of West Nile virus. So far this year there have been 10 cases of the mosquito-borne virus in the state, including eight hospitalizations. The first to be sickened was from St. Louis County, where health officials released that information last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has stopped providing any additional information about West Nile virus cases.

In 2014, it was still standard practice for state health officials to list the age, gender, race and county of residence for each West Nile virus case. From 2015 to 2017, they only provided county of residence.

Last year, there were 16 West Nile virus in Missouri. From those 16, 11 were reported from the St. Louis region. There was also one death, of a St. Louis city resident.

The Center for Disease Control reported that this year there have been 559 cases of West Nile and 18 deaths nationwide in 2018.

The virus is common in September. Health officials recommend eliminating standing water in yards, repairing window screens, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and using bug repellents with DEET.