First suspected heat-related death of the year

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said on Tuesday that the city may has had its first suspected heat-related death of the season.

Jenkerson made the announcement during a news conference where he warned people about heat dangers and spoke about the many heat-related calls that Emergency Medical Service crews have responded to in recent days.

Fox 2 reports that according to medical sources, the suspected victim, an elderly man, was found Sunday evening in a north city home around Partridge Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. A man and a woman were discovered in a second-floor unit of a multi-family building. The man was but the woman was alive and remains at a hospital.

Jenkerson said it was very hot in the apartment and there was no air conditioning.

Jenkerson said the elderly man was found unresponsive and his skin was very hot to the touch.

Jenkerson said: “Right now, we’re calling it a heat-related death. It’s still being investigated so I don’t have all of the final details on it. But based on what we saw on the scene, to us it was obvious that heat had something to do with it.”

Jenkerson said that city EMS crews have responded to nearly 200 heat-related calls over the weekend and that 25 to 30 people were taken to hospitals. Many of those calls came from PrideFest activities in Tower Grove Park and downtown.

Last year, there were no heat-related deaths in the city of St. Louis, and there was just one in St. Louis County.