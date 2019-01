Fitz’s opens second location in St. Louis

Fitz’s SoCo has opened a second location in St. Louis, located at 5244 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in south St. Louis County.

Fitz’s owner and president Michael Alter said about the opening: “South County is a special place for me – my wife, Dana, graduated from Lindbergh High School, and my son played hockey at the Afton rink for many years. I’ve been actively searching for a South County spot for long time as the area has loyally supported our brand from the very beginning. I also strongly believe that South County is underserved by local restaurants so we are very excited to become an active part of the neighborhood.”

As in the original location in the Delmar Loop, Fitz’s SoCo will offer a wide variety of burgers, appetizers, and bottomless mugs of Fitz’s draught sodas and floats.