Five Latin American countries make it to knock-out rounds of World Cup

The group stage of the 2018 Russia World Cup has concluded and five out of eight Latin American countries have advanced to the round of 16.

Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia will all be trying to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, at least one of them will be eliminated as Mexico will face Brazil in what promises to be a very exciting match.

In a nail-biting finish to group H, Colombia bet Japan to top their group and, in the process, eliminated Senegal who was beaten by Poland 1-0. The African team got knocked out of the tournament by the difference of a yellow card as they were tied with Japan at 4 points, their goal difference was the same and they had tied when they faced each other. There are now no African teams left in the tournament.

Europeans were the most successful with 10 out of 14 teams making it onto the elimination stage. In the biggest stunner of the World Cup, defending champions Germany finished at the bottom of their group. Poland, who were expected to make it through, also finished last but they managed to win their last game and knock Senegal out in the process. The smallest nation ever to qualify to a World Cup, Iceland, were also eliminated, as they failed to win a game.

The World Cup trophy could be Latin American this time around. Brazil look good, Mexico could give a surprise, and Colombia are back on form after a difficult start. Uruguay has not displayed great football but won all their games, and Argentina and Messi are always a threat.

No Latin American national team has won the World Cup since 2002, when Brazil beat Germany 2-0 at the final of the South Korea-Japan-hosted tournament.