Five people found dead inside North County were shot to death, according to police

St. Louis County Police chief Jon Belmar confirmed on Monday that the five people found dead over the weekend inside an apartment were shot to death.

Belmar asked anyone with information about the deadly shooting in North St. Louis County to come forward.

Belmar also confirmed that the murder victims were all men between the ages of 36 and 65. Family members said two of the victims were related.

Fox 2 reports that, according to authorities, the five male victims were found dead on Saturday in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County. Among the victims were 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year old James Penny. Family members said both men were causing and fathers.

“One is too many and to have something like this happen to people who live in the communities… They deserve better. It does rock a community,” said Belmar.

Belmar added: “Ultimately, we have to have people come forward that know what happened. There are people that know to assist law enforcement.”

The local news source reports that investigators confirmed illegal activity occurred inside the vacant apartment, and at least part of the building had been boarded up and was not supposed to be occupied. Not all the units are vacant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Calls are anonymous and tipsters might be eligible for a reward.