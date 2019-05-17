Fleeing car causes fatal crash in St. Louis

One person died and three others, including a child, were injured as a result of a car that ran a traffic stop and crashed into a SUV in north St. Louis.

The collision happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday near Fairgrounds Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an officer tried to stop a black convertible that ran several stop signs and traffic lights. The convertible didn’t stop and the patrol car turned off its lights and didn’t initiate a chase.

The convertible then struck a Chevrolet Equinox. The man driving the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and a 7-month-old child who was in the convertible are hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the convertible fled the scene but was soon captured. The names of the victims or the driver have not been released.