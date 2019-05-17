Fleeing car causes fatal crash in St. Louis

One person died and three others, including a child, were injured as a result of a car that ran a traffic stop and crashed into a SUV in north St. Louis.
The collision happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday near Fairgrounds Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an officer tried to stop a black convertible that ran several stop signs and traffic lights. The convertible didn’t stop and the patrol car turned off its lights and didn’t initiate a chase.
The convertible then struck a Chevrolet Equinox. The man driving the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two adults and a 7-month-old child who was in the convertible are hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the convertible fled the scene but was soon captured. The names of the victims or the driver have not been released.
Auto dado a la fuga causa accidente fatal en St. Louis
Una persona murió y otras tres personas, entre ellas un niño, resultaron heridas como resultado de un automóvil que corrió en una parada de tránsito y se estrelló contra un vehículo utilitario deportivo en el norte de St. Louis.
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 11 a.m. del jueves cerca del parque Fairgrounds. El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que un oficial intentó detener un convertible negro que corría varias señales de alto y semáforos. El convertible no se detuvo y la patrulla apagó sus luces y no inició una persecución.
El convertible luego golpeó un Chevrolet Equinox. El hombre que conducía el equinoccio fue declarado muerto en la escena.
Dos adultos y un niño de 7 meses que estaba en el descapotable están hospitalizados en condición grave pero estable.
El conductor del convertible huyó de la escena, pero pronto fue capturado. Los nombres de las víctimas o del conductor no han sido revelados.