Floodwaters continue to rise in downtown St. Louis

The Mississippi River keeps rising in what could become a historic flood of the levels seen in 1993 in St. Louis.

KSDK reports that floodwaters have already cut off hot water to businesses, hotels, and Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The floodwaters have also made people flock to the Arch ground to get a look at how high the water was on Monday.

The local news source reports that the Mississippi River has covered up street signs and roads on the riverfront but has not yet made its way up the arch stairs.

The river is expected to rise two more feet in the next three days.

Floodwaters have also caused some local businesses to close, one of these is the Lumberjack Saloon, which its owner reported is already pumping water out of the basement.

The Mississippi River has been above the flood state for the last 79 days. The Army Corps of Engineers believe it’s likely to break the record for longest flood in history by the time the water goes down.

The Corps also said the biggest issue they’re facing is not being able to inspect the levees to make sure they’re structurally stable.