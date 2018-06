Florida boy visits St. Louis to thank police with donuts

A 10-year-old boy from Florida who is traveling the country thanking police officers for their service will arrive in St. Louis on Friday to deliver donuts to policemen.

Tyler Carach has been on tour passing out coffee and donuts to police officers all across the United States.

KMOV reports that his mission started about two years ago when he bought four police officers mini-donuts with his own allowance money.

“Police officers risk their lives every day for strangers, including me, my family and friends,” said Tyler.

On Friday, he is scheduled to visit St. Louis City police officers at Central Patrol and deliver 34 dozen donuts. He will also stop at the Mounted Patrol Stables in Forest Park.