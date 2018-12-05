Football is back to St. Louis with XFL

St. Louis has been selected as one of eight cities to be awarded a franchise in the returning XFL.
XFL CEO and Commissioner, Oliver Luck, announced the eight cities in a Wednesday news conference.
The St. Louis team will play in The Dome at America’s center, the former home of the Rams.
Other host cities include New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium), and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).
Fox 2 reports that the XFL will begin playing in spring 2020. CEO Luck has promised a quicker pace of play with the goal of keeping games under three hours.
The XFL was created by World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon, who first launched the league with NBC in February 2001. The league lasted just one season.
The new XFL, making its comeback 19 years after its debut, falls under the auspices of McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.
El fútbol americano vuelve a St. Louis con la XFL
St. Louis ha sido seleccionada como una de las ocho ciudades que se adjudicarán una franquicia en el regreso de XFL.
El CEO y comisionado de XFL, Oliver Luck, anunció las ocho ciudades en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles.
El equipo de St. Louis jugará en el centro The Dome at America, la antigua casa de los Rams.
Otras ciudades anfitrionas incluyen Nueva York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Ángeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium) y Washington DC ( Audi Field).
Fox 2 informa que la XFL comenzará a jugar en la primavera de 2020. CEO Luck ha prometido un ritmo de juego más rápido con el objetivo de mantener los juegos a menos de tres horas.
La XFL fue creada por el presidente de World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, quien lanzó la liga con NBC en febrero de 2001. La liga duró solo una temporada.
La nueva XFL, que regresa 19 años después de su debut, cae bajo los auspicios del Alpha Entertainment de McMahon.