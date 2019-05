Ford announces 7,000 job cuts

Car manufacturer Ford announced it will cut 7,000 jobs globally by the end of August in an effort to save costs.

The BBC reports that the plan will reduce Ford’s workforce by 10% and will be made through both voluntary and forced redundancies.

Ford said the plan will save the company $600 million a year. The manufacturer will cut 2,300 jobs in the United States.

Ford is the second major American carmaker to announce job cuts, following General Motors which is shedding 14,000 posts.

Ford has already started cutting jobs in Germany, where it said it would axe 5,000 jobs in eluding hourly, salaried and temporary staff.

Jim Hackett, Ford’s chief executive, said: “To succeed in our competitive industry, and position Ford to win in a fast-changing future, we must reduce bureaucracy, empower managers, speed decision making, focus on the most valuable work and cut costs.”

Hackett added that the reorganization was designed to help the company create “a more dynamic, agile and empowered workforce, while becoming more fit as a business.”

Hackett said that workers who lose their jobs will be allowed to stay on for a few days and say their goodbyes to coworkers, instead of leaving the company straight away.

“Ford is a family company and saying goodbye to colleagues is difficult and emotional,” Hackett said.