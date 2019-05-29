Forecast projects highest Mississippi River crest in St. Louis since 1993

Wet weather will continue throughout the Midwest, raising the Mississippi River crest at or above major flood level in many locations across the bi-state region, and bringing it to its highest in St. Louis since 1993.
KSDK reports that in addition to the rainfall across the region during last week, the River Forecast Centers used the forecast rainfall through Thursday morning in computing the river forecast stages.
Heavy rainfall is expected across the northern part of the state, eventually finding its way into the Mississippi River, bringing the river crest to the highest level since the Flood of ’93 for St. Louis as well as Grafton and Alton, Illinois.
Meanwhile, the Missouri River has been steady the last few days with minor fluctuations, but moderate flooding is expected this weekend.
The Cuivre River and the Illinois river will remain high as well until the Mississippi River begins to fall.
Pronóstico proyecta cresta más alta de río Mississippi en St. Louis desde 1993
El clima húmedo continuará en todo el Medio Oeste, elevando la cresta del río Mississippi en o por encima del nivel de inundación en muchos lugares de la región biestatal, y lo llevará a su nivel más alto en St. Louis desde 1993.
KSDK informa que, además de la lluvia en la región durante la semana pasada, los Centros de pronóstico del río utilizaron el pronóstico de lluvia hasta el jueves por la mañana para calcular las etapas del pronóstico del río.
Se esperan fuertes lluvias en la parte norte del estado, que eventualmente encontrarán su camino hacia el río Mississippi, llevando la cresta del río al nivel más alto desde la Inundación del ’93 para St. Louis, así como para Grafton y Alton, Illinois.
Mientras tanto, el río Missouri ha estado estable los últimos días con pequeñas fluctuaciones, pero se esperan inundaciones moderadas este fin de semana.
El río Cuivre y el Illinois también permanecerán altos hasta que el río Mississippi comience a caer.