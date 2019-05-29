Forecast projects highest Mississippi River crest in St. Louis since 1993

Wet weather will continue throughout the Midwest, raising the Mississippi River crest at or above major flood level in many locations across the bi-state region, and bringing it to its highest in St. Louis since 1993.

KSDK reports that in addition to the rainfall across the region during last week, the River Forecast Centers used the forecast rainfall through Thursday morning in computing the river forecast stages.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the northern part of the state, eventually finding its way into the Mississippi River, bringing the river crest to the highest level since the Flood of ’93 for St. Louis as well as Grafton and Alton, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Missouri River has been steady the last few days with minor fluctuations, but moderate flooding is expected this weekend.

The Cuivre River and the Illinois river will remain high as well until the Mississippi River begins to fall.