Forecasts for St. Louis winter differ on what to expect

Two long-range forecasts famous for their accuracy are giving different predictions for what to expect this next winter in St. Louis.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, which boasts “amazingly accurate long-range forecasts,” we can expect “teeth-chattering cold” and “plentiful snow”, especially in early 2019, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The publication claims at least 80 percent accuracy on its forecasts and says we can expect above-normal snowfall and below-normal temperatures, particularly in January and February.

However, another prominent publication, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, offers a different prediction.

The publication says that snowfall and low temperatures will be present but the winter will be overall warmer than average in the St. Louis area. The Almanac does expect heavy snowfall and low temperatures in late November, mid-December, early January and mid-March.