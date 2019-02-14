Former acting FBI chief says investigation of Trump began after Comey firing

Former top FBI official Andrew McCabe said he began an obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigation involving President Donald Trump and his links to Russia after the president fired FBI director James Comes in May 2017.
The revelation came as part of an interview with CBS.
McCabe, who became acting director after Comey’s firing, said his conversation with Trump following Comey’s dismissal disturbed him and got the investigations started the following day.
“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and won the election for the presidency and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage. And that was something that troubled me greatly,” said McCabe in excerpts released by CBS ahead of the full interview on Sunday.
“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that were I removed quickly and reassigned or fired that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” said McCabe.
McCabe is currently promoting a book to be released next week: “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”
Ex jefe interino del FBI dice que investigación de Trump comenzó después de despido de Comey
El ex alto funcionario del FBI, Andrew McCabe, dijo que comenzó una investigación de obstrucción de la justicia y contrainteligencia que involucró al presidente Donald Trump y sus vínculos con Rusia luego de que el presidente despidiera al director del FBI, James Comes, en mayo de 2017.
La revelación vino como parte de una entrevista con CBS.
McCabe, quien se convirtió en director interino luego del despido de Comey, dijo que su conversación con Trump luego del despido de Comey lo perturbó y comenzó las investigaciones al día siguiente.
“Estaba hablando con el hombre que acababa de postularse para la presidencia y ganó las elecciones para la presidencia y que podría haberlo hecho con la ayuda del gobierno de Rusia, nuestro adversario más formidable en el escenario mundial. Y eso fue algo que me preocupó enormemente “, dijo McCabe en extractos publicados por CBS antes de la entrevista completa el domingo.
“Estaba muy preocupado de poder poner el caso de Rusia en un terreno absolutamente sólido de una manera indeleble de forma que si me retiraran rápidamente o fuera reasignado o despedido, el caso no podía cerrarse o desaparecer en la noche sin dejar rastro”, dijo McCabe.
McCabe está promocionando un libro que se lanzará la próxima semana: “La amenaza: cómo el FBI protege a Estados Unidos en la era del terrorismo y Trump”.