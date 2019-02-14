Former acting FBI chief says investigation of Trump began after Comey firing

Former top FBI official Andrew McCabe said he began an obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigation involving President Donald Trump and his links to Russia after the president fired FBI director James Comes in May 2017.

The revelation came as part of an interview with CBS.

McCabe, who became acting director after Comey’s firing, said his conversation with Trump following Comey’s dismissal disturbed him and got the investigations started the following day.

“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and won the election for the presidency and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage. And that was something that troubled me greatly,” said McCabe in excerpts released by CBS ahead of the full interview on Sunday.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that were I removed quickly and reassigned or fired that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” said McCabe.

McCabe is currently promoting a book to be released next week: “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”