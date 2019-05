Former Argentinian president goes on trial for corruption charges

The corruption trial of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, has begun in Buenos Aires.

Fernández is accused of accepting bribes from construction firms in exchange for lucrative government contracts while she was in power.

The trial is the first of 12 cases against Fernández, and its beginning comes days after she announced she was running for office.

Fernández posted on Twitter ahead of the trial that the accusations against her were a politically motivated “smokescreen.”

Fernández wrote: “Trials must seek the truth. But it doesn’t look like this is going to happen here.”

Fernández is running for vice-president in the country’s national election which will take place on October 27. The BBC reports that Fernández is being accused of giving preference to her friend, a businessman called Lazaro Baez, for road construction contracts in Santa Cruz, an Argentinian province.

Fernández wrote about the trial on Twitter: “It is a new act of persecution, with a single objective: to place a former president opposed to this government on the defendant’s bench during a full presidential campaign.”

Fernandez is polling favorably despite accusations against her, as Argentines live through austerity measures implemented by President Mauricio Macri.

Fernández was president of Argentina from 2007 until 2015.