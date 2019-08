Former Colorado Democratic governor considering ending his presidential bid to run for Senate

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering ending his bid for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination in order to run for his state’s Senate seat, according to information published by the New York Times.

Reuters reports that Democrats in Colorado have been urging the former governor and former mayor of Denver to enter the race to unseat Republican Cory Gardner.

Democrats need to win three seats in the Senate in 2020 and not lose any to take control from Republicans, and may in the party have their hopes on Colorado as one of the Senate seats that could be flipped. President Donald Trump is unpopular in the state, and Hickenlooper’s high rating could propel him into the Senate seat if he runs.

Hickenlooper is one of two dozen Democrats seeking the party’s nomination but he has yet to meet the qualifications for the September debate, and several of his staff members have advised him to bow out of the presidential race and focus on the Senate race.

On Tuesday, a political action committee launched a website urging Hickenlooper to run for the Senate and took out advertisements in the Denver Post and elsewhere.