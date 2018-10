Former employee sentenced to 4 years in prison for embezzling $1.4 million from St. Louis company

The former controller of a St. Louis County real estate company was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison for embezzling $1.4 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that according to prosecutors, Jennifer L. Saake transferred money into her personal bank accounts more than 200 times from April 2010 to November 2017 and hid the theft by creating false records and marking transactions “confidential” in banking software records. Officials of the unnamed company also said Saake created a “toxic atmosphere” to force out employees whom she feared would discover her crime.

Prosecutors said that Saake invested some of the money and used some to buy a condo in Branson, improve her residence, pay her children’s education expenses, make vehicle lease payments and pay personal expenses.

Saake told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry that her abuse of alcohol and “fear of not being worthy” pushed her “down a path of self-destruction.” She added that seeing money in her bank account made her feel safe and became an addiction. She then turned to former coworkers inside the courtroom and apologized.

Saake’s defense attorney looked for probation. However, prosecutors’ words resonated in the courtroom, calling Saake’s actions “diabolical.”

Additionally to the sentence, Perry ordered Saake to repay the money.