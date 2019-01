Former FBI agent pleads guilty to theft in St. Louis

An ex-FBI agent pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge, as well as admitting to falsifying information on time sheets.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Nizam Hasheem Alexander resigned Monday from the Bureau. In U.S. District Court in St. Louis he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of theft or embezzlement of government funds and admitted that he had falsified time sheets while working at FBI headquarters in Washington and the field office there.

The local newspaper informs that Alexander’s case was handled in St. Louis because the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Arkansas, where the former FBI agent had been working, was recused from the case.

In 2016 and 2017, Alexander falsely claimed to have worked 373.75 hours, for which he was paid $24,629.87.

Alexander faces six to 12 months in prison.