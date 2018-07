Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins White House staff

Bill Shine, the former co-president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, has joined the Trump administration, according to the White House.

Shine will be the president’s assistant and deputy chief of staff for communications.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the White House said that Shine “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role.”

Shine’s hiring is controversial as he is linked to a cover-up of sexual harassment at Fox News. The former TV executive resigned from the network in May 2017, 10 months after Fox’s ex-chairman, Roger Ailes, was accused of sexual harassment by a former host.

Bill O’Reilly, one of the network’s most prominent figures, also resigned amid his own allegations of sexual harassment. Shine’s departure came a month after O’Reilly’s.

According to CNBC, Shine was in talks with Trump administration officials to become the White House communications director in June. The post was left vacated in March by Hope Hicks.

With Shine joining the Trump administration, Joe Hagin, the White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is preparing to resign.