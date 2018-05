Former Mexican president criticizes candidate on gender equality issue

Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón criticized PAN’s candidate Ricardo Anaya over Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The presidential hopeful claimed to be completely in favor of equality between men and women and looked back at his own experience with his mother, by saying, “No one needs to tell me that a woman is the first one to get up and the last one to go to bed, I always saw that with my mom. I grew up in a family where equality was always the norm, that’s why a #Mexico that’s fair to women is my priority.”

Calderón, husband of former First Lady and former independent candidate Margarita Zavala tweeted back at him, questioning the integrity of his remarks. “That’s why you abused your power to cancel the internal democracy of PAN and violate the political rights of a woman who was the most viable candidate within PAN and for the country. Ask your mom if that was okay.”

Anaya has been long criticized for ousting Zavala from the National Action Party (PAN) and using official party broadcast time to publicize himself and gain his party’s nomination. Zavala then left the party and ran as an independent candidate. She dropped out of the presidential race earlier this month.

Anaya, in response to Calderón’s statement, said in an interview that he would not seek further confrontation.

“I have a great respect for Margarita Zavala, and I won’t to start an argument with ex president Calderón,” he said.