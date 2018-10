Former Mexican presidential candidate says President-elect lost 2006 elections due to “rigging”

Former presidential candidate from Mexico’s Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI), Roberto Madrazo, said in a radio interview on Wednesday that the 2006 presidential elections might have been rigged.

Madrazo shared that according to information he had at that time, Andres Manual Lopez Obrador – who was elected president in July – was ahead of former President Felipe Calderon during the 2006 elections.

Madrazo himself was a candidate during those elections. He finished in third place.

“In my preliminary results, Andres Manual was winning.” However, he decided to stay quiet because he didn’t have all the information and believed the political cost would have been too high. “It would have dynamited the political system and the democratic life of the country.”

After the 2006 elections, Lopez Obrador had approached the electoral commission to seek a recount of the votes as his party provided evidence of alleged fraud and dirty campaign practices.

Lopez Obrador famously protested in the streets of Reforma, one of Mexico City’s main avenues, setting up tents during months and wreaking havoc on the capital’s transit.

His request was rejected as the electoral body declined to order a recount. He lost by a margin of 0.6 percent, by fewer than 244,000 votes.

In his third presidential bid this year, López Obrador won by a landslide and will take office next December 1st.