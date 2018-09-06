Former President Obama will campaign for Southern California Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will travel to California to back seven Democratic candidates competing for House districts in the November midterm elections, the Los Angeles Times reported. He will land in Orange County this weekend.
This will be his first appearance of the 2018 campaign as Democrats try to seize control of the House. NBC Los Angeles reports that at a Saturday rally, Obama will be throwing his support behind seven members of his party who are running in Republican-held districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 election.
Democrats need 23 seats to claim the House.
The former president will be joined by Democrats Josh Harder, who is running against Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock; T.J. Cox, running against Rep. David Valadao of Hanford; and Katie Hill, who faces Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. In attendance, will also be Democrats Gil Cisneros of Fullerton, Katie Porter of Laguna Beach, Harley Road of Costa Mesa, and Mike Levin of Vista, all trying to replace Republicans currently holding those House seats.
Obama released endorsements for several candidates in August and attended fundraises for the party’s national committee but Saturday’s rally will be his first speech in the run-up to November.
Future possible stops include Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania. During Obama’s two terms in office, Democrats lost control of both the House and the Senate, as well as more than 1,000 legislative seats nationwide.
Ex presidente Obama hará campaña para demócratas de sur de California
El ex presidente Barack Obama viajará a California para respaldar a siete candidatos demócratas que compiten por distritos de la Cámara de Representantes en las elecciones legislativas de noviembre, informó Los Angeles Times. Aterrizará en el Condado de Orange este fin de semana.
Esta será su primera aparición de la campaña de 2018 en la que los demócratas intentan tomar el control de la Cámara. NBC Los Angeles informa que en una manifestación del sábado, Obama apoyará a siete miembros de su partido que se postulan en distritos republicanos que votaron por Hillary Clinton en las elecciones de noviembre de 2016.
Los demócratas necesitan 23 escaños para reclamar la Cámara.
El ex presidente se unirá a los demócratas Josh Harder, quien se postula contra el representante Jeff Denham de Turlock; T.J. Cox, postulado contra el representante David Valadao de Hanford; y Katie Hill, que se enfrenta al representante Steve Knight de Palmdale, según lo informado por Los Angeles Times. Asistirán también los demócratas Gil Cisneros de Fullerton, Katie Porter de Laguna Beach, Harley Road de Costa Mesa y Mike Levin de Vista, todos tratando de reemplazar a los republicanos que ocupan actualmente esos escaños en la Cámara.
Obama publicó el respaldo a varios candidatos en agosto y asistió a recaudaciones de fondos para el comité nacional del partido, pero la manifestación del sábado será su primer discurso en el período previo a noviembre.
Futuras paradas posibles incluyen Ohio, Illinois y Pennsylvania. Durante los dos mandatos de Obama en el cargo, los demócratas perdieron el control tanto de la Cámara como del Senado, así como de más de 1,000 escaños legislativos en todo el país.