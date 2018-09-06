Former President Obama will campaign for Southern California Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will travel to California to back seven Democratic candidates competing for House districts in the November midterm elections, the Los Angeles Times reported. He will land in Orange County this weekend.

This will be his first appearance of the 2018 campaign as Democrats try to seize control of the House. NBC Los Angeles reports that at a Saturday rally, Obama will be throwing his support behind seven members of his party who are running in Republican-held districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 election.

Democrats need 23 seats to claim the House.

The former president will be joined by Democrats Josh Harder, who is running against Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock; T.J. Cox, running against Rep. David Valadao of Hanford; and Katie Hill, who faces Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. In attendance, will also be Democrats Gil Cisneros of Fullerton, Katie Porter of Laguna Beach, Harley Road of Costa Mesa, and Mike Levin of Vista, all trying to replace Republicans currently holding those House seats.

Obama released endorsements for several candidates in August and attended fundraises for the party’s national committee but Saturday’s rally will be his first speech in the run-up to November.

Future possible stops include Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania. During Obama’s two terms in office, Democrats lost control of both the House and the Senate, as well as more than 1,000 legislative seats nationwide.