Former St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall undergoing transformation into sports POWERplex

The mall formerly known as St. Louis Mills is currently undergoing a transformation to become the new POWERplex.

According to FOX 2, the mall is getting a major makeover and being rebranded into a sports complex.

The mall was first opened in 2003 and featured eight anchor stores and 200 specialty stores. It closed down permanently in August 30. Now, construction workers are beginning to change the structure of the building to open up large spaces.

The local news source reports that the public-private partnership that owns the mall will convert the 1.5 million-square-foot space into six major sports venues. There will be space for baseball, softball, lacrosse, 7-on7 football, basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball.

Developers also plan to reopen the 18 theater cineplex, 13 restaurants, three go-kart tracks, putt-putt, and a ropes course.

Owners and stakeholders claim that the new complex will change the way families experience sports.

The POWERplex will also have sports retail stores and six new hotels nearby. It is scheduled to open in February, and estimated to have 2.9 million visitors each year.