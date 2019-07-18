Former St. Louis officer charged for pepper-spraying demonstrators during Stockley protests

A former St. Louis Metropolitan Officer has been accused of pepper spraying demonstrators outside of Busch Stadium protesting the Stockley case in 2017.
William Olsten, 33, was charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault for allegedly spraying three people a clear warning or order to disperse.
KMOV reports that according to court documents, Olsten was assigned to handle the series of protests around Sept. 29, and was seen on video being restrained by another officer as he was confronted by a protester cursing and yelling at him. Allegedly, Olsten pulled away from the officer and pepper sprayed the protester and another nearby protester in the face without first giving a clear warning to disperse or time to comply.
The local news source reports that video shows the former officer continue to dispense pepper spray to other protesters in the crowd, including a woman in a wheelchair.
Olsten was also previously charged in connection with a shooting outside of a South City bar in April, 2018.
Ex oficial de St. Louis acusado de rociar con gas pimienta a manifestantes durante protestas de caso Stockley
Un ex oficial metropolitano de St. Louis ha sido acusado de manifestantes de fumigación con pimienta fuera del estadio Busch en protesta por el caso Stockley en 2017.
William Olsten, de 33 años, fue acusado de tres cargos de delito mayor de asalto en tercer grado por presuntamente haber fumigado a tres personas con una clara advertencia u orden de dispersarse.
KMOV informa que según los documentos de la corte, Olsten fue asignado para manejar la serie de protestas alrededor del 29 de septiembre, y fue visto en un video que fue restringido por otro oficial mientras se enfrentaba a un manifestante que lo maldicía y le gritaba. Al parecer, Olsten se apartó del oficial y roció con pimienta el manifestante y otro manifestante cercano en la cara sin dar primero una advertencia clara de que se había dispersado o el tiempo para cumplir.
La fuente de noticias local informa que el video muestra que el ex oficial continúa dispensando gas pimienta a otros manifestantes en la multitud, incluida una mujer en silla de ruedas.
Olsten también fue acusado anteriormente en relación con un tiroteo fuera de un bar de South City en abril de 2018.