Former St. Louis officer charged for pepper-spraying demonstrators during Stockley protests

A former St. Louis Metropolitan Officer has been accused of pepper spraying demonstrators outside of Busch Stadium protesting the Stockley case in 2017.

William Olsten, 33, was charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault for allegedly spraying three people a clear warning or order to disperse.

KMOV reports that according to court documents, Olsten was assigned to handle the series of protests around Sept. 29, and was seen on video being restrained by another officer as he was confronted by a protester cursing and yelling at him. Allegedly, Olsten pulled away from the officer and pepper sprayed the protester and another nearby protester in the face without first giving a clear warning to disperse or time to comply.

The local news source reports that video shows the former officer continue to dispense pepper spray to other protesters in the crowd, including a woman in a wheelchair.

Olsten was also previously charged in connection with a shooting outside of a South City bar in April, 2018.