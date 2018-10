Former St. Louis police chief sues driver that killed his wife in freak accident

Former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa has sued the driver of a car that crashed into a bridge in July, sending a 1 ton concrete piece flying to the street below and killing Mokwa’s wife, a well-known St. Louis businesswoman.

The defendant’s identity had just been released a couple of weeks ago to the media, where she expressed grief and regret over the incident, saying that it “haunted” her.

Mokwa filed the lawsuit in Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court, alleging that 22-year-old Damaya Angelou Love, the driver, was negligent by driving without a license or auto insurance and by driving carelessly and imprudently, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, 58, died instantly on July 23 when the concrete from Lindell Boulevard dropped onto her Tesla as she was driving west on Forest Park Parkway.

The lawsuits seeks damages of at least $50,000.

Love has not yet issued a comment on the matter. When she appeared on different news media outlets, she said she wasn’t speeding or distracted when she hit the barrier. She said she turned too sharply on the bridge, hopped a curb and crashed.

Love also criticized the city’s maintenance of the bridge, which federal data showed was rated in 2016 as deficient and eligible for replacement.