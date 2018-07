Former St. Louis Police officer pleads guilty of taking bribes from chiropractor

A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to conspiracy to accept bribes in exchange of providing information to a chiropractor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Cauncenet Brown received payments from Galina Davis, the wife of Dr. Mitchell Davis, a St. Louis Chiropractor, for providing accident reports and information.

Brown was a St. Louis officer from 2003 to November 2011 and again from 2013 to 2015.

Prosecutors said the purpose of the conspiracy was to financially benefit from more than $1.5 million in insurance payments at Davis’ chiropractic clinic on Lindell Boulevard, which specializes in car accidents.

According to court documents, Brown also worked with Officers Marlon Caldwell and Terri Owens to provide accident reports to Davis. The officers earned $5 to $15 per report. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dorothy McMurty estimated that Brown received up to $14,400.

Owens pleaded guilty in December and admitted to taking thousands of dollars in bribes. The Davises also pleaded guilty and admitted to paying the bribes. Mitchell Davis also confessed he would pressure patients to exaggerate their symptoms to increase insurance payouts.